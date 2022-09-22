Corpse recovered at forest in Farato, police suspect hit-and-run

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A body of a man believed to be in his sixties was found at the forest in Farato yesterday. The police spokesperson Cadet ASP Binta Njie-Jatta confirmed to The Standard that the police suspect a hit-and-run but they have not identified any suspect or made arrest so far.

“But the police have opened investigations into the matter,” ASP Njie said.

The police spokesperson has also confirmed a stabbing incident involving a Chinese businessman in Banjul. However, she said contrary to some media reports, the victim is not dead. She said the police have also opened an investigation into that matter.