29.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, September 22, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Corpse recovered at forest in Farato, police suspect hit-and-run

291
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A body of a man believed to be in his sixties was found at the forest in Farato yesterday. The police spokesperson Cadet ASP Binta Njie-Jatta confirmed to The Standard that the police suspect a hit-and-run but they have not identified any suspect or made arrest so far.
“But the police have opened investigations into the matter,” ASP Njie said.
The police spokesperson has also confirmed a stabbing incident involving a Chinese businessman in Banjul. However, she said contrary to some media reports, the victim is not dead. She said the police have also opened an investigation into that matter.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTowards the end of obstetric fistula by 2030: A call for transformative action and strategic partnerships to address the protracted crisis in West and Central Africa
Next articleGov’t says process to reactivate constitution could start before end of 2022
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

Senegal’s Koulibaly says it’s time an African country delivers the World...

Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly believes the time has arrived for an African nation to win the World Cup trophy. The 31-year-old is expected to lead...

GAMBIA STINGS BURKINA TO LEAD TIE

Seasonal cold and flu disease in Gambia (fresh cold). What do we know about prevention,...

Commending the police for removing checkpoints

VICTIMS CONDEMN ‘ATTACK’ BY KANSALA NAM￼

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions