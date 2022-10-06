Court heard Baby Muhammed still not buried

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Lawyer Ida Drammeh, lead defence lawyer for Sainabou Mbye, yesterday told the High Court that the victim in the trial Baby Muhammed Mbye is still not buried .

Lawyer Drammeh made this revelation during the trial of Sainabou Mbye, Cherno Mbye and Kimbelly Dambelly urging the prosecution to call its witnesses so as the matter could be finished early.

Lawyer Drammeh was reacting to the prosecution’s assertion that after calling the fifth witness, it cannot guarantee getting the sixth and the other witnesses in the case.

Lawyer Drammeh commended the court for the manner it has been conducting the proceedings and said if the prosecution calls its witnesses, the matter would be concluded in time.

Lawyer Drammeh disclosed that the victim, Baby Muhammed is still lying in the morgue and still not buried, noting that the court should take judicial notice that the accused persons are in prison custody.

Meanwhile, the Presiding Judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh warned that the prosecution should inform and get its witnesses ready to come to court and testify.

He warned that the court would not condone any witness attempting to delay the trial.