Valerenga FC Chief Scout Wisur due here Friday

Federik Wisur, the chief scout of top Norwegian league side Valerenga FC will start a five – day visit to The Gambia tomorrow Friday. He is guest of the Tijan Jaiteh Foundation, belonging to former Gambian international footballer and Goodwill Sports Ambassador, Tijan Jaiteh.

A statement from the foundation said Wisur will meet Gambian football stakeholders including the Gambia Football federation GFF, the minister of sports among others. He will also have the opportunity to watch talents at the Fifa goal project football field where a special tournament featuring young players between U16 – U19 will feature. The teams will come from the GFF league clubs’ young cadre of players.

The Foundation further quoted Ambassador Jaiteh as saying: ”Mr Wisur is a very experienced football scout and he is very excited to explore our new partnership which started during our meeting at the recent Norway Cup Oslo through the help of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of The Gambia. Since we also have the Norway Cup in our programme, the visit will avail both sides to sign an MoU for greater collaboration”.