33.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, October 6, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Valerenga FC Chief Scout Wisur due here Friday

45
- Advertisement -

Federik Wisur, the chief scout of top Norwegian league side Valerenga FC will start a five – day visit to The Gambia tomorrow Friday. He is guest of the Tijan Jaiteh Foundation, belonging to former Gambian international footballer and Goodwill Sports Ambassador, Tijan Jaiteh. 

A statement from the foundation said Wisur will meet Gambian football stakeholders including the Gambia Football federation GFF, the minister of sports among others. He will also have the opportunity to watch talents at the Fifa goal project football field where a special tournament featuring young players between U16 – U19  will feature. The teams will come from the GFF league clubs’ young cadre of players.

The Foundation further quoted Ambassador Jaiteh as saying: ”Mr Wisur is a very experienced football scout and he is very excited to explore our new partnership which started during our meeting at the recent Norway Cup Oslo through the help of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of The Gambia.  Since we also have the Norway Cup in our programme, the visit will avail both sides to sign an MoU for greater collaboration”.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Court heard Baby Muhammed still not buried
Next article
DNA results in Bob Keita trial to be revealed Tuesday
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

October is worldwide awareness on breast cancer. Gambia is not an...

Breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control. There are different kinds of breast cancer. The kind...

A Victory of Prayer Over Prejudice

W.H.O. SAYS AKI KILLED 66 CHILDREN IN GAMBIA

Imams Ba-Kawsu Fofana, Musa Saidy arrested

Gov’t unveils new hajj commission

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions