Court heard man connived with marabout to defraud intending traveller

By Aisha Tamba

One Ebrima Gagigo Jallow on Tuesday told the Kanifing court that one Sheikh Cham, a Senegalese allegedly defrauded him of amount of D100,000 on the pretext of getting him a flight ticket to Belarus.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing Court.

The complainant informed the court that he had once consulted a marabout who lived in the same compound with the accused Sheikh Cham. “I told the marabout to help me with my desire to travel abroad and started consulting him about that. The marabout then told me he knew someone who could help and introduced me to the accused who demanded 1, 200 euros and then another D100,000,” the complainant said. He said the day he gave the money to Sheikh, the accused went to the marabout’s house and stayed there until 2 am in the morning.

“I later learned that Sheikh and the marabout were conspiring against me. The only person I told about my intention to travel was the marabout and he betrayed my trust by conspiring with Sheikh to take my money,” he alleged.

He told the court that Sheikh had owned to the crime and managed to pay back some money but some D102,000 is outstanding. The trial continues