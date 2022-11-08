Court orders disputed school in Faraba reopened

By Bruce Asemota

Magistrate Ebou Sowe of the Brikama court has ordered that a nursery school in Faraba be reopened with immediate effect two years after it has been closed due to a dispute.

Magistrate E. Sowe made this order on Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022 in a ruling premised on a motion on notice filed by the alkalo of the village, Kemo Colley.

The alkalo, representing the Village Development Committee (VDC) and the village, was in court with one Mafugi Jammeh, who was removed as the head teacher of the nursery school.

Since then, the case has been dragging in court.

The trial magistrate revealed that the case was assigned to him on the 24th February, 2022 and it has since not even proceeded.

He said closing the nursery school was at the detriment of the children who have a right to education as enshrined in the Constitution.

Magistrate Sowe pointed out that the right of the innocent children should be protected and accordingly ordered the immediate reopening of the nursery school.

He also ordered that the villagers of Faraba Karaba appoint a new head teacher pending the outcome of the suit before the court.

He warned the parties in court not to interfere in the selection of a new head teacher.