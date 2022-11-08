PAP finally registered by IEC

By Olimatou Coker

The much-trumpeted People’s Alliance Party (PAP) of Ebrima Tabora Manneh has been registered, according to the Independent Electoral Commission in a statement yesterday.

Since last year, Mr Manneh has been parading his party’s programmes and policies while working on its registration which was delayed after it was referred to meet certain requirements.

Now though, according to the IEC, after meeting the requirements for registration under section 105 of the Elections Act 2019, the People’s Alliance Party has been registered as a bona fide political party in the country.

According to the release, the party’s particulars are as follows:

Secretary General and Party Leader: Ebrima Tabora Manneh

Party Secretariat: 3 Grant Street, Banjul

Party Acronym: PAP

Party Colours: Navy Blue (Top) and Post Office Red (Bottom)

Party Symbol: Gambian Broom

Party Motto: Progress, Unity, Responsibility, and Empowerment (PURE).