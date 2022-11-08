St Therese’s veil controversy resolved

Press release

The attention of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) has been drawn to a story trending on social media about the seizure of students’ veils by school authorities at S.t Therese’s Upper Basic School in Kanifing.

Upon receiving this disturbing news, the Permanent Secretary together with Director of Regional Education Directorate One in Kanifing and other senior officials of the Ministry visited the school on Friday, 4th November 2022 and engaged the school administration, staff and members of the Catholic Education Secretariat on this issue.

During this meeting, it was established that the School Prefects were the ones unilaterally carrying out this act. However, the issue has been addressed.

The Ministry wishes to assure the public of its zero tolerance for any act/acts that will trigger religious tension, particularly in schools. Therefore, any individual or institution found to be involved in such acts will face the consequences.

Furthermore, it is in the interest of MoBSE to promote our peaceful coexistence through religious tolerance at all levels, most especially in our schools where we have people from diverse backgrounds and different faiths.

