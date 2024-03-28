Court orders guarantors of absconded cruise ship crew to forfeit US$50,000 bonds

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh has ordered 14 guarantors of crew members of a cruise ship who absconded to forfeit bonds of US$50,000 to Cruise Ship Crew, Gambia.

Kaddy Comma of Bakau and Bintou Comma of Bafuloto stood as guarantors for one Jerreh Njie who absconded from the ship upon arrival in the United States, while Amat Njie of Kunkujang Ketaya and Nyang Sallah of New Yundum stood as guarantors for Awa Njie who also absconded.

Modou Lamin Jabang, Baboucar Kebe and Seray Jabang of Pirang stood as guarantors for Bunama Jabang, while Aishatou Jarra of Brufut stood as guarantor for Lamin Manneh.

Salifu Joof of Brufut and Yankuba Badjie stood as guarantors for Ebrima Joof. Manyima Jatta of Sanyang and Mariama Jatta of Brufut stood as guarantors for Sanna Bojang and Amadou Jallow of Tujereng stood as guarantor for Burrie Njie while Bakary Saidykhan and Lamin Saidykhan stood as guarantors for Musa Saidykhan.

Jerreh Njie, Awa Njie, Bunama Jabang, Lamin Manneh, Ebrima Joof, Sanna Bojang, Burrie Njie and Musa Saidykhan were recruited to work for Cruise Ship Crew, Gambia and eventually travelled to the US where they absconded.

If they fail to pay the US50,000 for each of the absconded persons, the guarantors stand to lose properties.

Badou Conteh is the lawyer for Cruise Ship Crew, Gambia.