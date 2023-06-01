Court orders SG to appear to authenticate document

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court in Banjul presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh has ordered the personal appearance of the Secretary General and Head of Civil Service, Salimatta Touray in court and for her to produce the original copy of a letter purportedly emanating from the Office of the SG in relation to a land issue now before the court

The order of the High Court was prompted when defence counsel Borry Touray raised a serious concern with the genuineness of the letter.

Lawyer Touray submitted that the defence have searched for the original copy of the said letter during the tenure of the former Secretary General, Noah Touray, but could not trace it.

Lawyer Touray argued that if the court is minded to admit the said letter into evidence as exhibit, the Secretary General should be ordered to appear before the court to shed light on the authenticity of the letter.

The presiding judge agreed with Lawyer Touray and ruled that the letter is relevant to the issue before the court as its deals with land compensation to one Alieu MB Jagne, now deceased.

The said letter was addressed to the Secretary of State for Land, dated 10th November, 2003.

The court wants the Secretary General to produce the original copy of the said letter and to shed light as to whether it is a standard practice at the Office of the Secretary General to dispatch letters without bearing the coat of arms.

The case is adjourned to the 20th July, 2023 for hearing.