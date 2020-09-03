26 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, September 3, 2020
Court sentences 2 for theft

By Omar Bah

The Brikama Magistrates’ Court has convicted two young people of theft and burglary.

According to the police, Muhammed Bah and Ebrima Kebbeh were charged with breaking and stealing, burglary and conspiracy to commit felony.

They were sentenced to one-year mandatory jail term and a fine of D10,000 in default to serve two years’ imprisonment.

“Hearing continues on count three and other fresh matters against them, including the case investigated by the Airport CID and reported earlier on. The duo are notorious for breaking and stealing in Babylon, Lamin, Yundum and surroundings,” the police said.

Muhammed Bah and Ebrima Kebbeh have been convicted on three count charges pressed by the Anti-Crime Unit and arraigned at the Brikama Magistrates’ Court.

