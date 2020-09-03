Court sentences 2 for theft

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Brikama Magistrates’ Court has convicted two young people of theft and burglary.

According to the police, Muhammed Bah and Ebrima Kebbeh were charged with breaking and stealing, burglary and conspiracy to commit felony.

They were sentenced to one-year mandatory jail term and a fine of D10,000 in default to serve two years’ imprisonment.

“Hearing continues on count three and other fresh matters against them, including the case investigated by the Airport CID and reported earlier on. The duo are notorious for breaking and stealing in Babylon, Lamin, Yundum and surroundings,” the police said.

