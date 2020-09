- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

The Gambia continues to see a decline on Covid-19 daily record as there were 38 cases and one death reported out of 116 new tests.

According to the yesterday situation report, the 38 new cases took the number of cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,067.

The one death recorded took the number of Covid-19 related deaths to 97 since March.

The country currently has 1,703 active cases and 1,267 recoveries.