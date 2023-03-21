Court set to rule on appeal of man sentenced for stealing staff salaries

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh will on 10 May ruled on an appeal filed by one Ousman Manneh, who was sentenced for stealing the salaries of staff Summer Activity Holding Company Ltd, where he was working as representative.

Manneh, was charged with stealing when it was alleged by virtue of his position as representative of the company, stole the sum of USD30,300 equivalent to (D1,489,000.00), being payments of monthly salaries and allowances for one Abdoulie Jarju, Morro Jammeh, Alieu Jallow and Nfamara Baldeh. The said sum was deposited to his account at The Standard Chartered Bank.

Ceesay was found quilty, convicted and sentenced by the Banjul Magistrate’s Court on the 23 July, 2020 and fined D100.000.00 in default to serve two years imprisonment.

He was also sentenced to pay each of the complainants, The sum of US$ 10,000.00 at the rate of the dollar in 2019 in default to serve two years imprisonment.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, Ceesay filed an appeal asking the court to acquit and discharge him and to order that the fine he paid be refunded.

On his part, State Counsel ML Drammeh urged the court to uphold the decision the court. The presiding judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh adjourned the matter to the 10 May, 2023 for judgment.