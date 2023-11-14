29.2 C
City of Banjul
Gambia News

Court threatens witness with contempt if he fails to appear

228
By Bruce Asemota

The High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, has ordered one Yaya Drammeh, a civil servant and an ambulance driver from Brikama Darsilameh to appear in court and testify about a road traffic accident that resulted in the death of a passenger. The judge warned that any failure, neglect or refusal by the witness to appear shall be deemed as contempt of court and may attract a term of imprisonment.
Drammeh was listed as the fourth prosecution witness in a road traffic accident case involving the state and one Katim Drammeh who is standing trial on a single charge of rash and negligent act causing death.
Katim Drammeh is alleged to have recklessly and in a dangerous manner driven a motor vehicle causing the death of one Bakary Keita, a passenger on the Banjul-Serekunda Highway on 2 January, 2021.
The case has meanwhile been adjourned to 27 November for Yaya Drammeh to appear and take the witness stand.

