Court threatens witness with contempt if he fails to appear

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, has ordered one Yaya Drammeh, a civil servant and an ambulance driver from Brikama Darsilameh to appear in court and testify about a road traffic accident that resulted in the death of a passenger. The judge warned that any failure, neglect or refusal by the witness to appear shall be deemed as contempt of court and may attract a term of imprisonment.

Drammeh was listed as the fourth prosecution witness in a road traffic accident case involving the state and one Katim Drammeh who is standing trial on a single charge of rash and negligent act causing death.

Katim Drammeh is alleged to have recklessly and in a dangerous manner driven a motor vehicle causing the death of one Bakary Keita, a passenger on the Banjul-Serekunda Highway on 2 January, 2021.

The case has meanwhile been adjourned to 27 November for Yaya Drammeh to appear and take the witness stand.