Court warns BAC, others not to transfer land in disputed Gunjur Kachumeh

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh has strongly warned the chairman of Brikama Area Council, the director of Physical Planning, the chief of Kombo South, the alkalo of Sanyang, the director of lands and surveys and the Attorney General, not to process any transfer of title in respect of a property which forms part of a suit land around Gunjur Kachumeh in Kombo South.

Justice Jaiteh advised the council and others to exercise due diligence and proper verification before processing any transfer.

It could be recalled that Van Geesrgen Conteh and Alieu Conteh sued Saikou Combeh Bojang, Karamo Bojang, Fa Darboe Bojang, Boto Bojang, Depmac Properties Limited, Dream Home Real Estate and Construction and Kurba Njie.

The judge’s warning came after receiving reports that some unsuspecting buyers had bought part of the suit land and carrying out construction work after they were given clearance by Brikama Area Council and Physical Planning.

The court frowned that the two entities are compounding the problems of land transfers by issuing transfer certificates without due diligence search at the Land Registry.

Justice Jaiteh said it is a clear contravention of the State Land Act for BAC and Physical Planning to give clearance to buyers to encroach into state lease properties.