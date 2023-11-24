Cruise ship crew guarantor ordered to pay $50,000

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul has ordered Saja Bangura to pay the sum of $50,000 to the Cruise Ship Crew Gambia Limited.

Justice Jaiteh in handing down the judgment disclosed that Saja Bangura stood as a guarantor for one Alieu Barry who was recruited by Cruise Ship to work in the ship.

Justice Jaiteh further disclosed that Alieu Barry deserted the ship.

Justice Jaiteh said the writ of summons filed by the Cruise Ship Gambia Limited and sworn to by Musa Drammeh, director of operations, exhibited evidence relating to the transactions between the plaintiff and the recruitee who deserted the principal ship.

Justice Jaiteh stated that Saja Bangura was served with the plaintiff’s writ of summons and other accompanying processes on the 31st October, 2023 but the defendant Saja Bangura failed to file a notice of intention to defend the suit.

Justice Jaiteh noted that from the totality of evidence adduced by the plaintiff, he is satisfied that the defendant, Saja Bangura does not have a defence in the suit and the court accordingly entered judgment in favour of the plaintiff, Cruise Ship Gambia Limited and ordered Saja Bangura to pay $50.000.00 as guarantor for Alieu Barry.