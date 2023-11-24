Foundation donates over €100K worth of medicine to Gambian hospitals 

- Advertisement -

Echange Gambie Limousine Sante and Education (EGALISE), a charitable organisation based in France in partnership with the Abubakary Jawara Foundation, has donated medical equipment and other materials worth over 100,000 euros to Sanyang hospital and others. The equipment donated through the Abubakary Jawara Foundation will be distributed to hospitals and clinics in Sanyang, Basse, Sanyang, Yundum, SOS, and Bafrow. The donation also includes school materials, which will be distributed to schools across the country. The donated equipment and materials include electric beds, wheelchairs, computers, books, and scanners, among others.

The Sanyang VDC chairwoman, Jonsaba Sillah, said she welcomed the donation and commended GACH Global and Egalise for the generosity. She said Abubakary Jawara has brought a lot of development to the people of Sanyang since his company commenced mining in the village.

She said Jawara has promised to complete the construction of the village hospital and the women’s garden.

- Advertisement -

“We are very grateful to him and committed to continue working with him,” she said.

The French NGO’s representative, Thevenot Serge, said Egalise is pleased to support Gambian communities. He said the NGO is currently negotiating with the ministries of health and foreign affairs to send another consignment of medical equipment.

The officer in-charge at Sanyang health centre, Omar Baldeh, said the donated medical equipment could not have come at a better time, and they will help the hospital in its medical delivery. He said the hospital has a very high demand in terms of capacity, and the equipment will help address the capacity gaps. Baldeh said the hospital will soon start distributing the items to other hospitals in the area.

- Advertisement -

The councillor for Sanyang Ward, Boto Bojang, expressed delight over the donation. He said the equipment was badly needed at the hospital. He said Jawara’s promise to complete the construction of the village health center, women’s garden, and buy a vehicle for the station demonstrates his commitment to give back to the people of Sanyang and the community at large.