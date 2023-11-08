Cuba and China deepen traditional friendship and expand cooperation

- Advertisement -

Beijing, Nov 6 (Prensa Latina) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and the president of the Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency (Cidca), Luo Zhaohui, highlighted this Monday the relevance of bilateral ties.

Luo highlighted the important consensus reached between Presidents Miguel Díaz-Canel and Xi Jinping to build a community with a shared future, as well as the opportunities for cooperation that open with Marrero’s current visit.

The Chinese side assured that it is ready to deepen pragmatic ties with the island in the new era and expand multi-sector collaboration.

On behalf of his government and people, Marrero thanked the support of Cidca and China for the Caribbean nation, while expressing the willingness to further expand bilateral ties.

Both signed a document that continues those signed in Shanghai during the official talks with the Prime Minister, Li Qiang, and that will allow relations to be relaunched in the economic, commercial, financial, cooperation and scientific-technical fields.

As part of his agenda, which will last until the 9th, the prime minister will hold talks with the country’s main authorities.

The Cuban leader began an official visit to the Asian giant on November 2 in the city of Shanghai, where he participated in the inauguration of the VI China International Import Exhibition (CIIE).

During his remarks at the opening of the event, he advocated for fair, inclusive, multilateral and mutually beneficial international cooperation, against unilateralism and protectionism.

He stressed that for more than 60 years the island has been subject to an unprecedented commercial, economic and financial blockade by the United States that was opportunistically intensified even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Likewise, he stressed that the Antillean nation will continue to promote its own path to economic development and highlighted the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the island and the Asian giant in this regard.

In Shanghai he also spoke with the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiang, with whom he agreed on the excellent ties of friendship that unite both nations and signed an agreement in areas such as biotechnology, transportation, agri-food and digital television.

In addition, he held a meeting with Dilma Rouseff, director of the New Development Bank, one of the main financial institutions of the Brics group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

He also traveled to the southern Zhejiang province and met with top local government leaders and exchanged with businessmen.