Gambia commits to accept 207 recommendations on human rights

By Fatou Bojang

Emmanuel Joof, chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, has revealed that out of 222 recommendations reviewed, the Gambia government accepted 207.

The National Human Rights Commission held a day-long workshop on the preparation and submission of the Gambia’s Universal Periodic Review report under the 4th cycle of the UPR Working Group at Kairaba Beach Hotel.

Moreover, the Universal Periodic Review is a process established by the UN Human Rights Council where countries undergo a peer review of their human rights records every four years. This allows states to discuss measures taken to improve human rights and address challenges, while also sharing best practices during interactive meetings with other UN member states.

Chairperson of NHRC, Mr Emmanuel D Joof highlighted that out 222 recommendations, 207 recommendations were reviewed in Gambia and accepted during the dialogue in 2019 whiles 15 were rejected. The Gambia reaffirmed its commitment to uphold and ensure gradual realization of all human rights with a modern democratic system and this was significant given the country’s previous 22 years of dictatorship where human rights were abused.

Joof said the role played by the NHRC is crucial because it promotes, protects, advocates for improvement and raises awareness about human rights, which they remind the state of their obligations to implement the recommendations that they have accepted.

Executive Director TANGO said CSOs amplify marginalized voices, highlight underreported violations, and provide strong recommendations in the UPR process, promoting transparency, accountability, inclusivity and amplifying the voices of those most affected by human rights abuses.