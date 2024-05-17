President Díaz-Canel urges US to remove Cuba from terrorist list

- Advertisement -

Havana, May 16 (Prensa Latina) The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, urged the United States to do the right thing and remove Cuba from the arbitrary list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

The head of state pointed out on the social network

According to press reports, the United States Department of State announced on Wednesday that Cuba is not included in its 2023 report on countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism.

A document sent to members of Congress notes that “on May 15, the Secretary of State determined and certified under Section 40A of the Arms Export Control Act that four countries – North Korea, Iran, Syria and Venezuela – were not cooperating fully with U.S. counterterrorism efforts in calendar year 2023.”

The text adds that the State Department determined that the circumstances for the certification of Cuba as a country that does not fully cooperate with anti-terrorist efforts have changed from 2022 to 2023.

He adds that, consequently, the Foreign Ministry does not designate the largest of the Antilles as such for the calendar year 2023, according to Section 40A of the Arms Export Control Law.

However, the entity itself argues that its report is not sufficient to remove Cuba from the List of countries sponsoring terrorism, because this designation is subject to “the law and criteria established by Congress.”