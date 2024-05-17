Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

‘Incidents From the Life of the Holy Prophet(sa) – Various Expeditions After the Battle of Uhud’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta„awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness. Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would mention some expeditions from the life of the Holy Prophet(sa).

His Holiness(aba) said that an expedition or Sariyyah refers to such expeditions in which the Holy Prophet(sa) did not take part himself but would send others on a mission. These expeditions also shed light on various aspects from the life of the Holy Prophet(sa).

- Advertisement -

The Expedition of Banu Salamah

His Holiness(aba) said that he would first mention the mischief of the Banu Asad and the Expedition of Abu Salamah. This expedition took place in Muharram 4 AH under the leadership of Hazrat Abu Salama bin Abu Al Asad Makhzumi(ra). He was also the Holy Prophet?s (sa) cousin. Hazrat Umm Salamah(ra) was first married to him. He took part in the battles of Badr and Uhud. He was wounded in the Battle of Uhud and the wound was tended to for about a month after which it healed. As for this expedition, the background is that after the Battle of Uhud, the hypocrites and Jews in Madinah began rejoicing and they started thinking about making plans to finish off the Muslims. The same started occurring to other tribes in surrounding areas who thought it would be a good idea to attack the Muslims. Hence, the Banu Asad bin Khuzaimah was the first tribe to make an active plan to attack the Muslims. Despite being warned against making an attack, the Banu Asad insisted on waging an attack. News of this impending attack reached the Holy Prophet(sa) upon which he decided that the Muslims should go towards the Banu Asad before they could come and attack Madinah. Hence, he appointed Hazrat Abu Salamah(ra) to set out on this expedition as the commander. The Holy

Prophet(sa) gave him a flag and then instructed him to go to the Banu Asad and attack them before they could gather their forces. Keeping this expedition a secret, the Companions swiftly made their way along an uncommon path so that they could quickly reach the enemy. They would hide during the day and travel by night. Along the way the Muslims came across some shepherds, some of whom were able to escape and reached the Banu Asad to warn them about the Muslims, causing the Banu Asad to flee. Upon arriving at Banu Asad and finding that the people had fled, Hazrat Abu Salamah(ra) sent three envoys to search for them. However, the Banu Asad had fled so quickly that the Muslims did not come face to face with any of them. Ultimately, with the spoils in their possession, the Muslims headed back towards Madinah.

- Advertisement -

His Holiness(aba) said that it is recorded this expedition lasted for around ten days. Upon returning, Hazrat Abu Salamah?s(ra) wound sustained at Uhud reopened, and it was later that same year that he passed away.

The Expedition of Hazrat Abdullah bin Unais(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that then there was the Expedition of Hazrat Abdullah bin Unais(ra). Hazrat Abdullah bin Unais(ra) had taken part in the first pledge at Aqabah, the Battle of Badr and other battles. When the people around Madinah heard about the events of Uhud, they thought the Muslims to be weak and were plotting attacks. Among them was the Banu Lahyan tribe and its leader Khalid bin Sufyan. He was a staunch enemy of Islam. He was preparing an army while inciting people against Islam. When the Holy Prophet(sa) learned of this army, he made a very wise decision and rather than forming an army to combat Sufyan and for there to be bloodshed on both sides, he devised a wise plan to stifle this threat. Hence, he chose a brave Companion Hazrat Abdullah bin Unais(ra) and after telling him the details, he instructed him to go quietly and kill Khalid bin Sufyan. The Holy Prophet(sa) described him saying that he would know who he was because upon seeing him it would be as if he was looking at Satan. Hence, Hazrat Abdullah bin Unais(ra) set out and upon arriving, he recognised Khalid bin Sufyan from the Holy Prophet?s (sa) description. Upon reaching him, Khalid bin Sufyan asked who he was, and Abdullah bin Unais(ra) said that he wished to join his army. And so, he accompanied him for some time and then finally when he went into his tent, he called Abdullah bin Unais to sit near him. Finally, in the night when all the others had fallen asleep, Hazrat Abdullah bin Unais(ra) killed him. He then travelled back, and upon seeing him, the Holy Prophet(sa) proclaimed that Hazrat Abdullah(ra) had been successful. To this, Hazrat Abdullah(ra) replied by saying that it was in fact the Holy Prophet(sa) who had been successful. The Holy Prophet(sa) gifted Hazrat Abdullah bin Unais(ra) a staff. Hazrat Abdullah(ra) also became known as “the one with a staff”.

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes,

„The incitement of the Quraish and the temporary defeat of the Muslims at Uhud was now beginning to manifest its dangerous effects with great speed. As such, in the very same days when the Banu Asad was planning to raid Madinah, the Holy Prophet(sa) received news that the people belonging to the tribe of Banu Lahyan were assembling a large army in their homeland „Uranah, which is situated close to Makkah, upon the instigation of their chieftain Sufyan bin Khalid; and that their intent was to strike Madinah. The Holy Prophet(sa) who was extremely wise and well aware of the condition of various Arabian tribes, and of the strength and influence of their chieftains, understood as soon as this news was received that this entire mischief and disturbance was the work of Sufyan bin Khalid, chief of the Banu Lahyan; and that if his person was removed from the equation, the Banu Lahyan could not dare to attack Madinah. The Holy Prophet(sa) also knew that at present, except for Sufyan there was no one else who possessed enough influence in this tribe to lead such a movement. Hence, taking into account that if a contingent was dispatched to resist the Banu Lahyan, not only would this cause the poor Muslims additional financial burden, but it was also likely that this course of action may open the door to further violence and bloodshed. Therefore, the Holy Prophet(sa) proposed that a single person should go and upon finding an opportunity, execute Sufyan bin Khalid, the mastermind and root of this mischief. Hence, the Holy

Prophet(sa) dispatched „Abdullah bin Anis Ansari(ra) and since „Abdullah had never seen Sufyan before, the Holy Prophet(sa) personally described the figure of Sufyan, etc. to „Abdullah(ra). In the end, the Holy Prophet(sa) said, “Remain alert! Sufyan is an embodiment of Satan.” As such, „Abdullah bin Anis(ra) very skillfully reached the encampment of the Banu Lahyan (who were in fact diligently engaged in preparations to strike Madinah); and found an opportunity at night and put an end to

Sufyan. When the Banu Lahyan found out about this, they pursued

„Abdullah(ra), but he managed to vanish undetected. When „Abdullah bin Anis(ra) came before the Holy Prophet(sa), the Holy

Prophet(sa) immediately understood from the sight of his face that he had returned successfully. Hence, as soon as the Holy Prophet(sa) saw him, he said, “This countenance appears to be one of success.” „Abdullah responded, and how beautifully indeed, “O Messenger of Allah! All success belongs to You.” At the time, the Holy Prophet(sa) endowed his staff to „Abdullah(ra) as a reward and said, “This staff shall give you support in paradise.” „Abdullah(ra) safeguarded this blessed staff with immense love and sincerity, and upon his demise asked for it to be buried with him. Thus, his wish was complied with accordingly. The joy which was expressed by the Holy Prophet(sa) upon the successful return of „Abdullah(ra) and the special reward which was granted to him demonstrates that the Holy Prophet(sa) considered the sedition of Sufyan bin Khalid to be extremely dangerous and considered his execution to be a source of mercy for the public peace.?

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, pp. 361362)

His Holiness(aba) says that opponents of Islam level the allegation that the Holy Prophet(sa) disturbed the peace (God-forbid) and that he killed people. However, the Holy Prophet(sa) cared so deeply for human life, that in order to save the lives of even those who belonged to an opposing tribe, he devised a plan whereby it would be better to bring an end to one person so that the other lives could be saved. This was the degree of compassion which the Holy Prophet(sa) had. These days, under the excuse of wanting to kill a few people, the world is killing innocent children, women and elders. They say that this is a byproduct of war. However, the Holy Prophet(sa), even in wars, would say that no children, women, elders or even religious leaders not directly involved in the battle must be killed. This is the example of the Holy Prophet Muhammad(sa) and the teachings of Islam.

The Expedition of Raji?

His Holiness(aba) said that he would now mention the expedition of Raji?. Raji? was a spring belonging to the Banu Huzail. It is now known as Bati?ah and is located 70 miles from Madinah. His Holiness(aba) presented various reasons and research which indicates that although many historians regard this expedition to have taken place in Safar 4 AH, it seems more likely and probable, given all the circumstances surrounding the expedition took place in the final days of Shawwal 3 AH. Allah knows best.

His Holiness(aba) said that the background of this expedition was that after the killing of Sufyan bin Khalid, the people of Banu Lahyan wished to take revenge. The people of this tribe went to the tribes of Adal and Qarah who were expert archers. They devised a plan whereby they would approach the Holy Prophet(sa), requesting him to send some Muslims with them to spread Islam in their tribes. Expecting that the Holy Prophet(sa) would send some companions with them, they would sell them, then the Makkans would kill them and then they would share the amount. Hence, they approached the Holy Prophet(sa), however at the same time, the Holy Prophet(sa) had formed a team of ten companions to keep an eye on the happenings in the surrounding areas of Madinah. The Holy Prophet(sa) sent this very team with those people from Adal and Qarah. The Holy Prophet(sa) appointed Hazrat Marthad bin Abi Marthad as the leader of this group.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue narrating these incidents in the future.

Special Appeal for Prayers

His Holiness(aba) made a special appeal for prayers for the Ahmadis who are imprisoned in Yemen, especially the National President of the Ahmadiyya Women?s Auxiliary Organisation. She is being held in very difficult circumstances, as are others. May Allah the Almighty procure the means for their release.

His Holiness(aba) also appealed for prayers for those Ahmadis imprisoned in Pakistan, that they may be released.

His Holiness(aba) urged continued prayers for Palestinians. When it seems that the conditions are improving, they end up taking a turn for the worse. The Israeli government is acting very stubbornly. May Allah the Almighty save the Palestinians from this cruelty and may He enable Muslims to play their role.