D50M suit against journalist Kebba Ansu starts

By Amadou Jadama

The 50-million-dalasi civil suit filed by Rohey John-Manjang, the minister of environment against journalist Kebba Ansu Manneh of The Alkamba Times, has yesterday proceeded at the Banjul High Court presided over by Justice Sonia Akinbiyi.

Lawyers for both the plaintiff and the defendant were present in court, but Minister Rohey John-Manjang was absent.

In her suit, the plaintiff claims that Journalist Kebba Ansu Manneh wrote an article that contained “malicious and unfounded allegations” about her, and she wants the court to order the defendant to write and publish an unreserved apology on The Alkamba Times website and other platforms where the article was published, in addition to a D50 million compensation.

In response to the claims, Junkung Jobarteh, Counsel for the defense stated that the plaintiff’s suit is without merit and should be dismissed with cost of the legal suit and administrative costs and general damages.

He quoted his client’s declaration as follows: “I made these statements to the best of my knowledge information and belief that in the story that was published, I did not write that plaintiff was directly involved in corruption and in the illegal felling of mahogany trees in Kaiaf. I am a journalist for many years, and I am trained and not to make direct statements and conclusions without verification. Throughout the story I used allegedly since the plaintiff refused to confirm or clarify the issue of the money allegedly paid”.

When the case was called yesterday, the plaintiff’s counsel Modou M Drammeh said they have been served with the statement of defence, and they all need time to file a reply.

In replying to plaintiff’s lawyer, Junkung Jobarteh said they are not opposing to a settlement, but are not ready to accept the conditions attached for the defendant to apologise for a false publication which they believe was not false.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, further told the court that there were serious issues that were based on insinuation.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge adjourned the case to 12 December at 10:30 for mentioning and the report of settlement.