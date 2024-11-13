GCCI engages artisanal fisherfolk, policy makers to bolster fisheries sector development

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Thursday held a town hall meeting designed to foster dialogue between artisanal fisher folk and policy makers on sustainable practices, economic growth, and regulatory considerations in the fishing sector.

This event also aims to provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities in the sector.

- Advertisement -

The artisanal fishing communities contribute significantly to The Gambia’s economy, food security and cultural heritage. However, they face various challenges, from regulatory changes and environmental issues to limited access to resources.

Addressing the meeting held at the GCCI complex in Bijilo, FAO Assistant country representative Dr. Mustapha Ceesay stated that: “The economic potential of the fisheries sector in terms of export earning, food security and nutrition, as well as improved livelihoods for both rural and urban populations cannot be over-emphasized. In spite of the enormous potential of the fisheries sector in The Gambia, the sector is facing numerous challenges resulting from the impacts of climate change.

This according to him has witnessed a decrease in catches, threatening the main source of protein and sustainable diet for the Gambian population especially the vulnerable.

- Advertisement -

In a bid to address these climate challenges, he said the FAO is collaborating with the Gambia Government in executing the first Global Climate Fund project on fisheries in the Gambia aimed at supporting vulnerable and poor fishing communities to build resilience to climate change and to diversify livelihoods.

This project is also engaging the GCCI to help stimulate private investment in the fishing sector, along with increased value addition and integration with other sectors.

GCCI deputy chief executive officer Bubacarr Saho, expressed the Chamber’s commitment to enhance fisheries sector development.

“We felt that it is high time that we understand what is really happening in this sector, so that we can mobilise opportunities, and bring them on for the sector development” Saho emphasised.

Deputy CEO Saho expressed pleasure with the turnout of the gathering attracting stakeholders from fisheries value chain, government officials and development partners.

He encourages participants to have a genuine and progressive conversation.