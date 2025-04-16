Alliance Francaise, Amnesty Gambia holds roundtable discussion on human rights  

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Amnesty International Gambia in partnership with Alliance Francaise Banjul holds a round table discussion on human rights advancement in the Gambia.

It is organised under the theme: ‘Advancing Human Rights Through Education and Advocacy, A Focus on Women Empowerment.’

The discussion forms parts of activities for the commemoration of Human Rights Day which recognised the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations in 1948 and is celebrated globally.

Justine Guschlbauer, the director of Alliance Française said; “It is really important for the Alliance Française as a French and Gambian organization to give a floor to our partners, local civil society organisations, and Gambians to talk and to exchange human rights.”

The director hailed Amnesty Gambia for its continuous collaboration with Alliance in promoting and advancing human rights in the country.

She also noted that this year’s celebration is focusing on women empowerment as part of the implementation of the Women Empowerment Project funded by the French Embassy in Senegal and Gambia.

French Charge de Affaires in Banjul Stephane Dovert described human rights day as a crucial moment to remember and reflect on human rights issues across the globe with a view of furthering the course and advancement of people’s rights. He noted that the Gambia has since the end of dictatorship come a long way in addressing some salient global human rights violations including FGM and gender based violence.

Amnesty Gambia president Muhammed Hydara stated that human rights is the pillar in protecting human esteem and dignity and it is sacrosanct in the attainment of peace, inclusiveness and a fair society. He reiterated his organisation’s continuous commitment to promote human rights in the Gambia at all times. The commemoration also witnessed a panel discussion with panelists drawn from a wide range of sectors with discussions focusing on gender based violence, gender stereotypes and discrimination against women.