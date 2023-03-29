DATE SET FOR THIAM VS AISHA FATTY CASE

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, has set a date to commence hearing in the civil suit filed by Abdoulaye Thiam, Senegalese businessman against Aisha Fatty, a Gambian socialite.

Judicial sources yesterday confirmed that the matter would come up for hearing on 5 April, 2023, at 10am .

According to the statement of claim, Abdoulaye Thiam was introduced to Aisha Fatty in Dakar by one Myam Diaw, a Senegalese lady, where upon they began a good friendship.

Sometime later, according to the suit, Abdoulaye Thiam and Aisha Fatty began a relationship and he proposed to marry her and soon began preparations for their marriage.

The statement of claim further alleged that ahead of the proposed marriage, the two flew to Dubai together where the plaintiff (Abdoulaye Thiam) spent US$ 100,000.00 for their wedding preparations. They also went to Paris, France, where Abdoulaye claimed he spent another Euro100,000.00 for designers bags and watches. A further US$ 50,000.00 was given to Aisha Fatty to buy African clothes from Nigeria, according to the statement of claim.

The statement also disclosed that since their proposed wedding, Abdoulaye has been giving Aisha the sum of D180,000.00 every month for her maintenance.

But, according to the statement, despite all the preparations and expenses made by Abdoulaye in anticipation of his marriage to Aisha, she failed and or refused to go ahead with the marriage which was scheduled for December 2021.

The plaintiff, Aboulaye Thiam also alleged in the suit that a sum of Euro150,000.00 was given to Aisha Fatty for the construction of a three -storey building complex in the Gambia, while another sum of D19,500,000.00 was also given to her for the purpose of purchasing a villa at Fajara Waterfront.

Abdoulaye Thiam is also claiming the sum of CFA 822,000,000.00 which he alleged was expended in the purchase of gold given to Aisha for business.

The plaintiff is further seeking a declaration that he is the bona fide owner of a black Mercedes Benz GLE63 Braubus with Registration Number BJL 4222W or in the alternative, the sum of Euro 200.000.00, being the value of the car.

He is also seeking a court declaration that he is the bona fide owner of a white Mercedes Benz GLE 53 car with registration Number BJL 0999W or in the alternative the sum of US$102,000.00, being value of the car.

The statement of claim disclosed further that Aisha’s refusal to go ahead with the proposed marriage has caused the plaintiff great financial losses, and embarrassment within the family, colleagues and friends who were duly invited to their marriage.

It said Abdoulaye is psychologically troubled by Aisha’s alleged disappointment and will continue to suffer financial and reputation damages if the issues are not resolved in his favour.

The Inspector General of Police is also included in the suit because the cars are currently under the custody of the police. The court has reliably confirmed to our reporter that both the IGP and Aisha Fatty have been served with the hearing notice.