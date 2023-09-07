Deaf Scorpions eyes World Cup after missing regional tourney for lack of money

The Gambia deaf sports association is making a clarion call for funding to send a team to the deaf football world cup in Malaysia starting at the end of this month.

The Deaf Scorpions who won the regional football championship hosted in Banjul last year, already missed out on defending their title in Ivory Coast last month because they could not travel due to lack of funding.

Lamin Ceesay, president of the Gambia deaf sports association lamented that despite all efforts and timely applications for funds at the National Sports Council, they have not received support from government causing them to cancel participation in the West African tourney to defend their title.

“Now, we are focused on participating in the world cup in Malaysia starting on the 26 September. We are appealing to government to support the team in this project. Our sports is as important as the ones played by able- bodied players who are always supported to represent the country. Who would have imagine any able-bodied Gambian team not traveling to defend its title?”, Ceesay asked.

The deaf sports association is reachable through telephone on 7728092.