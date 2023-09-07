CONCLAVE IN MOROCCO

The mission Gambia must accomplish

The Gambia national team players and officials have started gathering in Morocco for the single most important football match in recent times. The country’s footballers will lock horns with Congo Brazzaville on Sunday and at stake is qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Scorpions need to avoid defeat in Marrakech.

But that will have to come at the expense of a very hungry and desperate Congo with a coach who knows the adversary very well and on neutral ground.

That calculation make it do or die affair with the winner taking all.

Yesterday Coach Saintfiet started warming up his team with 20 players having already arrived in Morocco where the preparations are slowly reaching climax.

Also, in Morocco are the local technicians and GFF officials. The Gambia government has injected D9.7M while the Gambia football federation battle with the rest of the budget estimated at about D21 million.