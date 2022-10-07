Deputy Speaker Njie attends African parliament security committee chairmen meeting

- Advertisement -

The deputy speaker of the national assembly Seedy Njie is in Kinshasa, DR Congo, attending a meeting of chairpersons of security and defense committees of the African parliament.

The meeting is themed on Africa- Europe security dialogue in the era of the new geopolitical adversity and how to improve cooperation in tangible terms.

The meeting will also highlight the continues security challenges, instabilities and insurgencies Africa is facing as well as hunger and rising global inflations and food insecurity as threat to peace and security in the globe and Africa in particular.