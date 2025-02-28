DK Jawara Resort: The dangling hope of Niuminkas

- Advertisement -

By Omar Genius Jammeh

I have always supported initiatives like this since childhood. I felt delighted and proud when the Government of The Gambia launched the DK Jawara Resort project in Barra, fulfilling an agreement between the Gambia Tourism Board and the National Center for Arts and Culture. This initiative aimed to extend development beyond the Greater Banjul Area (GBA) and Brikama, promoting tourism in other parts of the country.

My excitement aligned with that of local leaders and youths in the region, all eagerly anticipating a successful and timely project that would improve lives and livelihoods.

Today, after years of unfulfilled promises, the people of Niumi and the North Bank Region (NBR) ask: What is delaying the project that was meant to reduce unemployment, promote economic development, and improve infrastructure? What is keeping this opportunity from becoming a reality?

Notably, travel and tourism remain among the world’s fastest-growing sectors, generating approximately $623 billion in earnings and attracting 763 million travellers annually, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (2004). These figures were expected to double within a decade. Despite being one of the smallest nations on the African mainland, The Gambia is rich in history, culture, friendly locals, beautiful beaches, and diverse wildlife. With proper decentralisation of tourist attractions and maintenance of key tourism sites, the country has the potential to attract visitors from across the globe.

A four-star hotel, designed as a state-of-the-art edifice and located along the coast near Fort Bullen—a Unesco-recognised heritage site—should be a priority. Such a project would promote domestic tourism, stimulate economic growth, create employment for youth, and help preserve our historical sites.

Neglecting this initiative parallels the increasing loss of coastal land due to erosion. The successful construction and operation of the resort could generate funds to protect our beaches from erosion, which is steadily threatening Jinack Island, Barra, and other coastal communities in Niumi. These profits could have been reinvested to build seawalls, enhance climate resilience, and safeguard our people from environmental hazards.

Overtly, it is important to recognise that many of the young Gambians who have perished in the Mediterranean Sea, particularly those from the North Bank Region, were fishermen or farmers—both vital to our economy. The difficult conditions in coastal communities make migration an appealing escape. As a native, I can confidently assert that many individuals I have spoken to, while trying to discourage them from embarking on this dangerous journey, remain unmoved. They reject the notion that opportunities exist for young people in the country and prefer to leave, even knowing the risks attached. This, in itself, is telling. If projects like the DK Jawara Resort were completed in their region, many would not even consider taking the perilous journey. Such initiatives have the power to deter irregular migration by offering local alternatives for sustainable livelihoods.

DK Jawara Resort, like other neglected tourist sites, holds immense potential for discovery, exploration, and national pride. Prioritising these sites is essential for preserving our identity, cultural heritage, and history while simultaneously boosting economic development and social stability.

As residents of this region, we urge the government and all relevant stakeholders to rekindle the enthusiasm that once surrounded this project. Completing the DK Jawara Resort will not only boost tourism and economic growth but also contribute to coastal preservation. It will create hope for the youth, offering them local opportunities instead of forcing them to risk their lives in the Mediterranean Sea in search of a better future. Furthermore, it will help mitigate rural-urban migration, which has led to congestion and overreliance on urban infrastructure.

#Complete the 4star hotel to create employment for the youths and for a better Niumi.