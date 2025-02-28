MAHAAD, MANSA-COLLEY REIGN SUPREME IN INTER-SCHOOLS ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP

- Advertisement -

The 2025 national inter- schools athletics championship will go down in memory lane for eternity.

The organising body, Gambia Secondary School Sports Association GSSA, led by Ismaila Ceesay chose Basse for the right reasons, but little did anyone knew what was about to happen would be out of this world.

A total of 168 (83 Upper Basic School and 85 Senior Secondary Schools) were ready for a titanic championship at the Basse Mini-Stadium .

The country’s finest student-athletes assembled for the showdown.

Latrikunda Sabiji landed with the highest number of qualifiers, comprising the fastest sprinter in school athletics in the male category in the name of Amadou Sabally. But Mahaad were in a competition of their own, like warriors on a mission.

With the medal value-format coming into play, Mahaad collected as many gold medals as they could, (14) and some silver and bronze medals.

The pavilions of the Basse Mini- Stadium were filled with exuberance, cacophony and songs for unsung heroes. Although two moments of further amazements added to the epic that unfolded before our eyes, when Amadou Sabally and Haddy Jarju were disqualified for false start in two different races they could have scooped, they redeemed themselves in blistering styles in the other events.

Two-time champions Jamisa SSS never rediscovered their mojo as they slipped two steps below their usual positions for the last 24 months.

In the UBS category, the reigning champion fell and a new one emerged as Mansa-Colley dethroned New Covenant in a battle for the ages. However, Sinchu Baliya and Fatoumata Jallow were a joy to watch as well.

To make the championship one for the ages, not only was it held at Basse for the very first time but the catalogue of high profile dignitaries that turned up at the Basse mini stadium on Monday the 24 February to see what student-athletes can offer, was decorative.

The minister for Basic and Secondary Education, the Permanent Secretary for Basic and Secondary Education, DPS programmes, DPS admin and directors from each region came to add value to the occasion.

Loyal partners GTUCCU, who gave D1 million to school sports were ever present, while the GNOC donated silky shiny silverware of trophies, were also among the catalogue.

Such was the spectacle in Basse, under an atmosphere where Mahaad took full advantage to announce themselves as champions of the nation.

They may have never won it before, they might have endured five years of Bottrop dominance and two successive years of pain with the neighbours celebrating few meters away, but now Mahaad can go anywhere and say of all the winners, they won it in a more noble and stylist fashion than any other previous winner.

To decorate an already decorated championship, the former athletes and present ones, made their voices heard by donating 16 awards to the 16 most decorated athletes in the championship.

Outside the championship, the geography of Basse accomodated all athletics enthusiasts that greeted the land. The air in the morning reverberated in every nook and cranny of the metropolitan town. The Akeke was a means of transportation for hundreds of students for the first time and the motorists prayed for the championship to continue forever as it created market opportunities for them. It was not only athletics but here was a situation of athletics and economy going together. February 2025 in Basse will echo around this nation and on the lips of everyone for the best part of their lives.

Meanwhile Jalangbang based Mansa-Colley-Bojang UBS won the UBS category for the first time.

GSSSA media