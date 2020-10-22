34 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, October 22, 2020
type here...
News

Dr Mbowe says Jammeh’s HIV treatment worked

166
Dr mbowe
- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Former director of ex-president Jammeh’s alternative treatment programme, Dr Tamsir Mbowe has claimed before the TRRC the much criticized  programme  was true and has successfully cured many HIV patients in the country.

- Advertisement -

The Ukrainian trained gynecologist said based on the clinical gains registered by the patients, the disappearance of symptoms like headache and diarrhoea, as well as the results of the laboratory tests on undetectable viral loads and CD 4 counts, are all indicators that the “treatment worked.”

“Jammeh has delivered the promise 100 percent. The programme was true; the herbs have the potential to eliminate the presence of the virus in the human system based on the CD4 count results and the viral load,” Dr. Mbowe told a bewildered Counsel Faal, who tried to explain the catastrophic effects of the exercise.

The former health minister is widely criticised for neglecting the ethics of the medical profession for his role in aiding and abetting former president Jammeh’s medical tyranny from 2007 to 2016.

But in his testimony yesterday, Dr Mbowe disapproved claims by medical doctors Assan Jaye, Adama Samba and Malick Njie, all of whom confirmed that Jammeh’s HIV treatment was a hoax and led to the untimely “death of many patients.”

“No patient has ever died in 10 years in the programme. Any person who died in the treatment must have a death certificate and as the director, I never signed any death certificate in the treatment.  However, four or five patients died at the Sanatorium and they were having TB,” Mbowe stated.

Dr Mbowe, who specialised in gynecology, reproductive medicine and family planning, said his participation in the programme has not contravened the code of conduct of the medical profession.

However, at the end of the session, marking the end of the commission’s sittings on ex-president Jammeh’s alternative treatment programme, TRRC Chairman Lamin J Sise read a list of names who reportedly died during and after the treatment.

The 10 individuals, who died during the process according to TRRC’s information are Fatou Ceesay, Nyima Keita, Mariama Jawara, Fatou Sonko, Lamin Dampha, Adama Jobarteh, Malick Jeng, Lamin Jarju, Lamin Matia while the  21 who died after being discharged were: Haruna Bojang, Amadou Jammeh, Karafa Jarju, Ansumana Dampha, Musa Dibba-Sey, Mariama Tamba, Tida Gibba, Kebba Saidy, Ya Fatou Sanyang, Pa Badjie, Arabiatou Bah, Banna Jallow, Olimatou Jammeh, Adama Samba, Fatou Trawally, Sunkary Bojang, Saffiatou Sanneh, Lamin Sanneh, Mai Sanneh, Adama Sanneh, Sona Bah.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMai says his comments on Hamat’s tribal sentiments were taken out of context
Next articleUNDP advises against divisive politics as it signs support to electoral process
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

BADDIBU MEDIATE SERAHULEH CASTE DISPUTES

By Amadou Jadama A delegation of imams, alkalolu and community leaders from Baddibu on Monday visited Garowol, a big settlement in Kantora to mediate in...
Read more
News

UDP, GFA lambast Hamat over ‘tribal’ comments

By Omar Bah Gambia For All Party and the United Democratic Party have condemned Tourism Minister Hamat Bah's much criticised tribal comments. Minister Bah made the...
Read more
News

UNDP advises against divisive politics as it signs support to electoral process

By Alagie Manneh & Maimuna Fatty  The UNDP Resident Representative has called on Gambians to shun issues that tend to promote 'divisive politics' and embrace...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

jawara

30th July 1981 coup d’état thwarted by the pro-Jawara forces

Alahagie Baa Musa Trawally Eye witness I woke up to a very wet and sombre early morning of July 31st, 1981. Like I would usually...
code of arm gambia

On the fractures and tensions of a nation: the end is nigh

salima drammeh

My Ginger

serahuleh

BADDIBU MEDIATE SERAHULEH CASTE DISPUTES

darboe

UDP, GFA lambast Hamat over ‘tribal’ comments

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions