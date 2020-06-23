28 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
News

Driver’s strike: 10 arrested for obstruction

pro njie
By Omar Bah

The spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force has confirmed the arrest of at least ten people for obstruction as drivers embarked on a sit-down strike yesterday.
“I can confirm that ten individuals in the camp that is supporting the strike were arrested because they were obstructing other drivers who refused to observe the sit-down strike. They were trying to stop them which amounts to some form of obstruction and order related offences,” ASP Lamin Njie told The Standard.

He said seven people were arrested at Tabokoto and three at the Brusubi roundabout.
“They have been granted bail and the police are reviewing their case,” he added.
Last week, Gambian commercial drivers issued a statement warning that they were going to embark on a sit-down strike unless government removed the limit on the number of passengers and identify car parks. They said the Covid-19 restrictions were hurting their livelihood.

They gave the government an ultimatum to negotiate by Monday. The permanent secretary at the Ministry of Transport said the union’s grievances were genuine but could not be resolved through a quick fix.
The arrested drivers were detained at the Kanifing Police Station and later released on bail.

