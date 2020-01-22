Echoes From The Senegambia Run

The Mayor of popular Senegalese tourist resort Saly has said the town will send a team to the next edition of the Senegambia Run, the Banjul to Dakar road race which ended Stage-Two in the town during the recently concluded second edition.

The mayor and his staff were joined by locals among them staff of various hotels to cheer and welcome the runners who made a night stop there at the end of the second stage of the run.

Equally the president of the regional chamber of commerce in Kaolack Serigne Mbowe has also said his institution will present a team next year.

”We are very encouraged by the enthusiasm shown by all the local government officials in towns and villages along the route in Senegal. This is important because almost the entire race takes place inside Senegal, though it starts in The Gambia. It is however a Gambian project as it is initiated by Gambians,” said George Gomez founder and coordinator general of the event.

The run proper itself left a lasting impression on the athletes. Much of the drama and thrills were captured at the 3rd and final segment which started at the famous Last Petrol station in Mbour.

The Gambia Army female runner Nyima Colley started the run on a strong footing beating the field to the first changeover of the baton. The Senegelese army team Asfa then took over the lead just before the 2nd changeover and maintained it until the 5th changeover in Rufisque.

The 6th runner of Gambia Army closed the gap significantly before changing to the 7th runner who kept the momentum until the baton change point. GAF held on to the lead until the final 10th baton change. Unfortunately for The Gambian army the No. 10 athlete started showing signs of injury and could not maintain the lead and just about 300 meters to the finish line he was overtaken by Asfa.

Results and classification

Stage One:Barra to Kaolack (112 km)

Friday 17 Jan. 2020

1st AFSA (6h45’8)

2nd GAF (6h55’56)

3rd MOYS (7h38’49)

4th Mbour ( 8h21’47)

5th GRA (8h50’26)

Stage Two, Kaolack to Saly\Mbour (115 km)

Saturday 18 January 2020

1st AFSA ( 6h38’44)

2nd GAF (6h47’44)

3rd MOYS ( 7h26’38)

4th Mbour( 8h23’50)

5th GRA ( 9h07’39)

Stage ThreeSaly/Mbour to Dakar (97 km)

Sunday 19 January 2020

1st AFSA (5h35’58)

2nd GAF ( 5h37’22)

3rd MOYS (6h17’35)

4th Mbour (6h43’20)

5th GRA (6h52’54)

Overall results

1st AFSA (19h00’00)

2nd GAF (19h21’02)

3rd MOYS ( 21h23’02)

4th Mbour( 24h28’57)

5th GRA ( 24h50’58)