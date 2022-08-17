Ecowas Parliament meeting opens in Banjul

- Advertisement -

By Awa Macalo

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Mamadou Tangara, has called on ECOWAS states to now give full support to the domestication and implementation of all legal instruments relative to the free movement of persons, goods and services as well as other protocols aimed at inching the people of ECOWAS closer to the ideals of political peace, social progress and economic affluence.

“In the midst of an unprecedented spiraling instability and insecurity and destabilizing factors, the domestication, harmonization and implementation of regional texts must be the urgent task at hand. These texts are pivotal in the regular and peaceful course and trajectories of our countries and decisive in keeping our domestic and regional affairs adjusted to shifting world conditions and international standards,” he said

- Advertisement -

Speaking at a 5-day meeting of the ECOWAS joint committee on political Affairs, peace and security- APRM, legal Affairs and Human Rights, Social Affairs, Gender and women’s empowerment, Mr Tangara applauded ECOWAS for their continual support and hopes the momentum is continued.

“I hope we will continue the momentum generated at all sessions and go out strong with a renewed sense of commitment in our quest for the best for our nations and our people.

As I always say, we are a community with a history of common conviction and a spirit of purpose.”

- Advertisement -

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Fabakary Tombong Jatta also elaborated on the theme of the event; ‘Community texts on Peace, Security and Good Governance: Challenges in their implementation and the Oversight Role of the ECOWAS Parliament’

This he said could not have come at a better time than now, when the values of democracy are being undermined in our republics, violent extremism is threatening the very fabric of our societies and rising cost of living is posing significant challenges to safeguarding peace in virtually all our member states. “And the success of ECOWAS as a regional body in addressing issues of peace and security largely depends on the commitment of the member states. While it is on record that the regional experience yielded positive results, there is still the need for a more committed and proactive intervention.”