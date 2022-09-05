Edrissa Mass Jobe re-elected GCCI president

By Olimatou Coker

Mr Edrissa Mass Jobe, chairman of EM Holdings, has been re-elected president of the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) at its annual general meeting held on Friday at the Sir Dawda Jawara Conference centre.

Alagie Conteh of Dabanani Group is the new vice president; Njundu Fatty of Supersonicz Microfinance is the treasurer; Saul Frazer of Global Properties) is the member representing Tourism, Construction and Real Estate;

Lassana Tunkara of QGroup is the member representing Large Employers with over 100 Employees; Sulayman Mboge of Radville Farms is the member representing Agriculture, Agribusiness, Manufacturers and Exporters;

David Jeng of Bliss Executives is the member representing youths below 30 years with at least 50 percent shares in a business; Alhaji Cherno Jallow of AMC Trading is the member representing Importers, Traders, Retailers, SMES and Transport; and Mrs Fatou Jallow of Takaful Insurance is the member representing Banking Insurance and Financial Services on the executive board. The new executive has a three-year mandate.

The elections were conducted by Mr Abdoulie Touray, Kebba Njie and Almami Taal, all former executives of the chamber.

Audit

Meanwhile, the GCCI auditors have announced an improvement of about 189% relating to increase in cash.

President Jobe said the chamber has always taken up the leadership not only to ensure the continuous survival of the organisation but help businesses and the government and contribute and participate in the well being of the society.