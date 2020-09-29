EFANet, stakeholders review education policy documents

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker & Maimuna Fatty

Education For All campaign Network (EFANet) with support from the Education Out Loud ( EOL) on Wednesday reviewed policy documents with stakeholders at a workshop held at NACCUG office in Bakau.

As part of its vision, EFANet aims to achieve the realization of quality education for all in The Gambia by 2030 and transforming the network into a strong education lobby group. It also aims to build an informed and skilled network of civil society organisations to achieve a coordinated and credible advocacy for the rights of all to quality education by 2030.

Speaking, Kebba Jurjusey, national coordinator of Efanet, said with grant support from the EOL, they organized a retreat with stakeholders in education to review a component of the education sector policy 2016-2030.

He said that component focuses on quality education and its sub themes identified some of the gaps and programmes.

Bakary Badjie, board chairperson of Efanet, said the seminar could not have come at a better time when socioeconomic activities including teaching and learning globally have been hampered by the unprecedented devastating impact of Covid 19. “The two days stakeholders’ engagement is therefore expected to also consider the planning and management of the diseater risk reduction on education before, during and after the emergency period,” he said.

He said they can now begin to take stock of how much is achieved in early implementation of SDG-4 as well as the incorporation of SDGs into the National Development Plan and it’s undertaking gap analysis to promote policy coherence.

Louis Moses Mendy, permanent secretary, MoBSE, said he is happy to know there are more females in Efanet than males. Mendy said schoolgoing children in Upper River Region are as important to him as the ones in the urban area, adding that every one of them has the right to education.

PS Mendy expressed appreciation to Efanet for adding sign language interpreters to the programme.

“Education is a fundamental right for everyone,” he said.

