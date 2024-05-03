Elder Statesman MC Cham seeks contempt of court against nephew

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Elder Statesman Alhajie M C Cham, who has earlier obtained judgment against his nephew, Edrissa Cham Jr has filed a motion on notice against him for a contempt of court before the High Court in Banjul.

The motion filed by Cham disclosed that the defendant, Edrissa Cham Jr, who resides in Basse, in the Upper River Region has disobeyed and breached the terms of judgment of the court by refusing not to comply with the injunction granted and by continuing to interfere with the property of the

The motion also disclosed that the defendant has failed to pay the Applicant/Plaintiff the sum of D571.000.00, being the sum owed by the defendant for accrued rent he collected from the plaintiff property.

The High Court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh yesterday ordered Edrissa Cham Jr to personally appear before the court on the next adjourned date and to show reason why he should be committed to prison or be punished for his disobedience and contempt of the court order.

The presiding judge observed that the defendant was absent in court and was not diligent in defending his case but noticed that the plaintiff, Alhajie M. C. Cham was present in court.

The plaintiff’s Counsel, Lamin Dibba informed the court that the defendants were served with motion on notice earlier yesterday and was prepared to move the motion but the defendant counsel, O. Senghore responded that the defendant wish to reply to the said motion.

She however craved the indulgence of the court for a short adjournment to reply to the motion on notice filed by the plaintiff.

The case was adjourned to the 26 June, 2024 and the presiding Judge ordered that the defendant, Edrissa Cham Jr, to personally appear in court on the next adjourned date.