Electricity and water bills to go up next month

By Omar Bah

The cost of electricity and water in the Gambia is expected to go up next month.

According to a statement shared with The Standard, the water and electricity company Nawec, has had an agreement with regulators PURA and all stakeholders to come up with a water and electricity tariff increment effective April, 2023.

This afternoon, according to the statement, Nawec will address a press event to make a formal announcement and to kick start the sensitisation drive

“The conference is scheduled to commence at 12pm prompt and is expected to be graced by Nawec’s senior management as well as representatives from PURA,” the statement said.