Emir dethrones Yoruba Obas, says they are illegal

Islamic Spiritual Head of Kano, the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero (MFR), has dethroned seven Yoruba Traditional Rulers (Obas) in the 7 Local Govt Areas of Kano State. The King ordered immediate banning of the Obas.

According to the Emir, the decision was necessary to maintain peace, tranquillity and orderliness in the society.

The decision followed the meeting of the Yoruba Traditional Obas in Kano with the Emir in his palace in which the traditional heads had accused the Oba Yoruba of Kano State, His Highness, Engineer Murtala Alimi Otisese, of various accusations and mismanagement in the community.

The sacked Obas had earlier approached the Emir, Sarki Kano with multiple petitions against Oba Otisese, accusing him of high-handedness, and causing disaffection and disharmony among the Yoruba people of the state. They reported him of illegalities and mismanagement causing disunity among the Yoruba residents in Kano

In the right manner , and a twist of fate, the Emir , in his reaction, discouraged backbiting and attempt to harm each other , he expressed disappointment over the conduct of the seven Yoruba leaders, saying that at no time did he, as the head of Kano Emirate Council, appoint them as Obas( Traditional rulers ) of the seven local government areas and declared that the petitioners, by parading themselves as Obas in Kano , and in their various local government areas , had violated the laws of the land , which in according to the stipulated order , should be corrected . The Emir immediately ordered the dethroning of the Obas, saying they were not made Obas by the Emir or any constituted authority.

He noted that since there is an Oba of Yoruba in the state, the other traditional heads in the various local government areas are Baales (district heads) and, therefore, subjects of Oba Otisese.

The first-class monarch frowned on the petitioners’ action, recalling that in a meeting he had with them sometimes in the past, he had directed them to follow due process by presenting themselves to the Oba Yoruba of Kano State whose responsibility it is to install them as Baales after which he would lead them to his palace for royal blessings.

He noted that the state traditional institution recognises only one Oba, adding that other leaders of the Yoruba Community are under Oba Otisese and, therefore, cannot be addressed as Oba.

The sacked obas are Alhaji Segun Oni of Kumbotso Local Government Area, Alhaji Olayinka Dagundurov of Nassarawa Local Government Area, Alhaji Lukman Abdulkareem of Dala Local Government Area, Alhaji Mustapha Abdullahi of Kano Municipal Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammed Roji of Gwale Local Government Area, Alhaji Kassim Olokuta of Tarauni Local Government Area and Alhaji Abdulrazak Alfa.

According to reports, the seven Yoruba Obas have been dethroned and all their belongings taken to the Emir of Kano.

Sources: The Ancestral News