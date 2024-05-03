Emotional, colorful and joyful celebration in Gambia on May 1

- Advertisement -

Pres release

An emotional, colorful and very joyful celebration of this International Workers’ Day was carried out here by the Cuban Medical Brigade in Gambia (BMC) together with supportive friends of this West African nation.

In the central activity in Banjul, BMC collaborators ratified their loyalty to Fidel Castro’s homeland, condemned the blockade imposed by the United States and demanded the exclusion of the Caribbean Island from Washington’s spurious list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

The president of the Gambia-Cuba Friendship Association, Joseph Modou Peh Grant, and friend Peter Goddard, did the same when speaking at the event, denouncing the aggressive policy of successive administrations of the White House against the largest of the Antilles.

Both agreed that the US attacks the most supportive people in the world, as it currently does by supporting Israel in its genocide in Palestine.

They expressed gratitude for the help that Cuba has always provided to Gambia and congratulated all its workers.

In the central activity in Banjul for May 1, dedicated to Fidel, there was no shortage of calls for the unity of all Cubans to together defeat Washington’s blockade, and its continuous nonsense.

Flags, images of the Commander in Chief, banners, music and poems alluding to the date gave color and much emotion to the event, during which a congratulatory message was received from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Gambia, Mamadou Tangara, sent to the ambassador of the island here, Rubén G Abelenda.

The BMC celebrations for May 1 spread this Wednesday throughout all the regions of this African nation where health professionals from the oldest Caribbean archipelago work.