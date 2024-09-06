ChildFund, LEAP collaborate with local partners to commemorate YDOS

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

In a commendable show of solidarity and commitment to the environment, ChildFund- The Gambia, in collaboration with the LEAP initiative and local partners, organised a series of activities to commemorate Youth Day of Service (YDOS). The commemoration is aimed at ensuring a sustainable environment for all.

The event, which brought together young people from various communities, focused on environmental protection and preservation, highlighting the role of youth in safeguarding the planet for future generations.

- Advertisement -

Held at Brikama in WCR, under the theme “protect the environment; no action is too small,” featured a range of activities designed to engage and empower young people in environmental stewardship. Participants took part in a cleansing exercise and other environmental preservation initiatives, reinforcing the importance of maintaining a clean and sustainable environment.

The occasion was graced by several notable figures, including a representative from the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), youth leaders, and the Chairperson of the Intergenerational Dialogue.

The cleansing exercise, which marked the beginning of the day’s activities, saw enthusiastic participation from the youth, who cleaned from Brikama district hospital to Saama Kairo youth friendly centre in Kabafita and removed plastic waste from those areas in the community. The activity aimed to not only beautify the surroundings but also to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of littering and improper waste disposal.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on behalf of ChildFund-TThe Gambia, Samba Keita expressed gratitude to all participants and partners for their active involvement in the day’s activities. “ChildFund has done numerous efforts, both locally and internationally, to find out what are the causes of global warming that we are experiencing and what are the key factors that contribute to the emission of carbon to the environment,” he said.

He encouraged young people to take ownership of their environment. He stressed the importance of intergenerational cooperation in addressing environmental challenges, noting that the wisdom of older generations combined with the energy and innovation of youth can lead to sustainable solutions.

Mr Keita reiterated ChildFund’s commitment to empowering young people and supporting initiatives that promote environmental protection and community development.

In his address, Momodou BK Ceesay, the NDMA representative, emphasised the importance of youth involvement in disaster risk reduction and environmental management.

“Let us ensure that we promote sustainable development that caters for today and tomorrow, so my take home is if we want to realise change, let’s be the change agent,” he said.

He praised the collaborative efforts of ChildFund, LEAP, and their local partners in fostering a culture of environmental responsibility among young people.

Ousman Bojang youth also expressed their commitment to continuing environmental protection initiatives beyond World Youth Day. He highlighted the need for sustained efforts and partnerships to ensure that the gains made during such events are not lost but rather built upon in the future dialogue.

The event concluded with a reflection session, where participants shared their experiences and ideas on how to continue promoting environmental preservation in their communities. The participants were also reminded of the importance of their ongoing commitment to these causes and encouraged to become environmental ambassadors in their respective communities.

World Youth Day celebration serves as a platform to recognise and celebrate the contributions of young people to society. This year’s commemoration by ChildFund, LEAP, and their partners was a testament to the power of youth in driving positive change, particularly in the crucial area of environmental protection.