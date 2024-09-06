Congolese medical student trained Liaoning medical team aiding Gambia

- Advertisement -

Muisha Mbikyo Bienvenue, a Congolese medical student at China Medical University, recently conducted a training session for members of the Liaoning medical team aiding Gambia — a country in West Africa.

“Many of the medical team members are my teachers. As I shared with them the expectations African patients have for their doctors, I could sense the deep, selfless care they hold for the people of Africa,” Bienvenue said.

“They leave their families behind without hesitation, carrying the spirit of medical altruism and dedication to Africa. Their resilience and selflessness in serving abroad deeply move me,” Bienvenue added.

Bienvenue has participated in multiple training sessions for outbound medical teams, offering insights into African culture, climate, and healthcare systems. He also led the team in practicing everyday language skills and medical English terms to help them adapt to their new environment.

China Medical University has sent seven medical teams to Gambia since 2017, totaling 14 members. The university has also spearheaded the establishment of a gynecological endoscopy center in Gambia as part of its bilateral hospital partnership. The university has continuously enhanced Gambia’s gynecology and maternal healthcare capacity through talent development, joint research, technical exchanges and telemedicine.