WAVE celebrates graduation of second cohort underUS Embassy-funded youth empowerment scheme

Women’s Association for Victim’s Empowerment WAVE celebrates the successful graduation of its second cohort of the Youth Empowerment Scheme funded by the US Embassy in Banjul.

The 20 youth advocates selected from various backgrounds were trained on human rights, transitional justice, ethical leadership, communication and peace and security.

The Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES) Initiative implemented by WAVE aims to increase knowledge and awareness among youth on human rights, transitional justice processes, and the global youth, peace & security agenda. The training sessions were conducted in a conducive environment to assist participants to understand mechanisms of human rights, accountability, peacebuilding, and reconciliation in the post-TRRC and how to foster social cohesion.

Social Change Factory, an international youth organisation based in Dakar Senegal partnered with WAVE in conducting the training.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at the American Corner in Fajara, WAVE communications assistant Majabou Ceesay congratulated the graduates and added that WAVE is grateful to be celebrating another milestone of the Youth empowerment Scheme.

Mr Ceesay, said WAVE is delighted to celebrate the efforts of the participants, while expressing heartfelt thanks to the U.S. Embassy and all the partners and mentors for contributing tremendously to the success of the second cohort.

The project manager Social Change Factory in the Gambia, Sona Darboe described the training as an exciting and fulfilling journey. She said it had better equipping these young people as future leaders to fully participate in advocacy and social development as well as serve as change agents in their communities and nation at large.

“We believe that engaging young people is one step in bringing forward inclusivity and active participation among young people. So having the chance to be able to impact young people is indeed a great thing for us. At the end of the day these young people are going back to their communities to also impact change and motivate other young people to make sure their voices are heard,” Ms Darboe added.

Guest speaker John Charles Njie, a human rights activist and civil society actor, admonished the graduates to remain resolute in the pursuit of their dreams and aspirations, and ensure consistency in seeking knowledge and skills through hard work, wisdom and diligence in order to be that change they desire to see.

“This nation will only thrive when you become that change you desire to be,” Njie stated.

All the graduates were issued certificates for their participation in the training. Previous beneficiaries Bintou Camara, Sellou Jallow and Olimatou Senghore narrated success stories for their participation in the program and helping them achieve better results in their advocacies.

Binta Nyang, participant and student of the University of the Gambia, gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the graduates. She hailed WAVE, the U.S. Embassy and other partners for the opportunity and pledged to utilise it to strengthen advocacy.