CG Darboe opens international customs confab in Banjul

By Omar Bah

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority, Yankuba Darboe, has yesterday opened the 12th meeting of the World Customs Organisation for West and Central Africa Human Resources Managers in Banjul. The meeting is organised under the theme ‘regional strategy for human resources management in the context of digitalisation and the implementation of forward planning of workforce, job and skills.’

The WCO has been actively enhancing human resource management and training capabilities among customs administrations in the West and Central Africa regions. The Banjul meeting aims to foster regional cooperation and improve the effectiveness of HRM practices. The meeting focused on building a community of Customs Modernisation Advisors specialised in HRM. It also aimed to equip participants from 19 African countries with skills necessary for managing change and mentoring Customs administrations in human capital development.

The WCO has conducted multiple meetings, including the 11th hybrid meeting of HR and Training Managers, to discuss modern HRM tools and adaptive solutions for effective implementation across member states.

In his opening remarks, CG Darboe, welcomed delegates and emphasised the crucial role of the HR Managers in ensuring effective management and administration of customs. He encouraged participants to engage actively in discussions and explore The Gambia’s rich environment during their stay.

According to CG Darboe, the Banjul meeting will give the officials and other representatives the opportunity to learn from each other through presentations, discussions and sharing of experiences, with specific focus on the very critical field of human resources.

“The GRA has continued to placed and recognised the important HR plays in the development of the institution. It is through our commitment to training that we are able to cultivate a competent, motivated, and taxpayer-focused team,” he said.

CG Darboe added that GRA’s competency-based approach to training has resulted in the development of a comprehensive Training Policy and Strategy.

According to him, the digital transformation of human resource is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

“By leveraging technology, we can enhance efficiency, improve employee experience, and better meet the evolving needs of our organisations,” he said.

“I am confident that through our discussions and collaboration, we will be able to develop recommendations that will contribute to the development of a more competent, committed, and motivated workforce across the region.”

Alhagie Jallow, a representative of the finance minister, said human resource professionals are increasingly tasked with navigating tax complex regulations and policies.

“Therefore, this training is very essential for HR Managers in their tax administration and customs processes,” he said.

He said understanding the tax laws in each country is vital to ensuring that businesses remain in compliance.

“Also, human resources within the customs administration must be equipped to navigate the complex growing environment of international trade and cross border activities,” he said.