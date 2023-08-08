EU project plants over 1000 trees in Banjul

By Olimatou Coker

The Planting Trees to Save Banjul initiative, a European Union funded project, has over the weekend planted over 1000 trees in the capital.

The initiative launched in August 2020 has made remarkable progress in its mission to enhance the beauty and environmental sustainability of Banjul.

It has planted 3500 coconut trees around the beachside in Banjul and is working on planting an additional 1000 coconut trees.

The project also introduced another 1000 varieties of trees, such as moringa, silk cotton tree, baobab, and casuarina, all meant to enrich the coastal landscape of the city.

The spokesperson of the City Link Ostend Banjul Project, Annete Camara, said fighting global warming and protecting coastal land require planting, protecting, and preserving trees.

She added that the greening component of Banjul does not only look at tree planting on the beach; it also looks at tree planting within the inner city and mangrove trees in the Tanbi wetland.

“We have planted 10,000 mangroves in two sets at Tanbi Wetland in Banjul. We have also planted 300 trees within the corridors of Banjul,” she said.

Camara said the project is looking forward to planting 5000 coconut trees in different pieces, including Casuarina and moringa.

On the issue of sustainability, Camara said the project’s dedication to sustainability extends beyond mere planting.

“Various steps have been taken to ensure the long-term well-being of these trees and the community,” she said.

Abdou Aziz Dabakh Gaye, the deputy mayor of BCC, said the importance of tree planting cannot be overemphasised.

He thanked the organisers for what he described as a great initiative.