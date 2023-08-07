GAMBIA WINS NORWAY CUP

The Gambia is celebrating yet another international football glory with the country’s representatives in the Norway Cup winning the Under 16 title Saturday. The team which had unbeaten record in the tournament beat Ullern 3-2 in the final to take the crown.

The thrilling spectacle was watched by a large crowd of few Gambians but hundreds of Norwegians who fell in love with the young lads who won every match to the crown.

The Norway Cup is the biggest gathering of youth footballers in the world.

The Gambian representative of Norway Cup Ambassador Tijan Jiateh thanked the players and coaches for a “very proud representation” of the country.

He also thanked President Barrow, the Minister of sports Bakary Badjie and the Gambia football federation for their assistance in making the historic assignment successful.