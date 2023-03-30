Ex-NRP spokesperson says presidential advisers should resign from NPP

By Amadou Jadama

The former spokesperson of the National Reconciliation Party NRP has said presidential advisers who are also active members of the governing National People’s Party must resign and be replaced with nonpartisan advisers.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday Pateh Baldeh, who fell out with the NRP to contest as an independent candidate in last year’s national assembly elections said it is not fair for the state to pay advisers whose only job is to run NPP matters. “These people are just given jobs disguised as government jobs when actually they are employees of the NPP. We don’t need all these advisers when we have the permanent secretaries advising each minister on policy matters,” Mr Baldeh said. He said the local government elections should provide the people with an opportunity to send a strong message to the NPP government about its incompetence in handling the economy of the nation.