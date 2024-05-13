FaBB raises over D100M for humanitarian service at launching

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Fatoumatta-Barrow Foundation, an initiative set up by the First Lady to provide assistance through funding of humanitarian services officially launched on Friday, has raised over one hundred million dalasis.

A single donor, Nigerian Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, who was chief launcher, pledged one million dollars while many other Gambian individuals and institutions followed suit with handsome donations.

The FaBB intends to use the money to continue its already acclaimed multiple humanitarian projects in the health, education, and social economic sectors as well as empowerment of women and the less privileged.

The occasion was graced by President Adama Barrow, senior government officials and local and international partners. In a short speech, the First Lady thanked the partners and donors for contributing immensely towards the great accomplishments registered in the few years since it was formed.