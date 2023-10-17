Famous Cuban orchestra Aragón made thousands dance in Mexico

- Advertisement -

Mexico City, Oct 16 (Prensa Latina): The famous Cuban typical orchestra, Aragón, made thousands of attendees at the 51st International Cervantino Festival dance today on the popular Explanada la Alhóndiga de Granaditas, in Guanajuato.

The popular Cuban group, with more than 80 years of uninterrupted activity and new voices that fit perfectly with the sound marked since its birth (1939) by timbres such as that of Pepe Olmo and Felo Bacallao, was eagerly awaited by the dancers.

People chanted the old pieces that the orchestra has made immortal since the time of its creator Orestes Aragón in Cienfuegos and his replacement Rafael Lay.

Old hits moved the feet and waists of thousands crowded on the esplanade, and re-emerged as if they were premieres: Quiéreme Siempre, Me Voy Para La Luna, El bodeguero, Cachita, Pare Cochero, Sabrosona, Learn boy, Bombon Cha, or Calculadora.

The harmonic and temporal quality of the orchestra, which is now in its third generation, demonstrated in this 51st edition of the Cervantino, reaffirmed why Aragón is the mother of Cuban charangas.

They also validated the numerous awards obtained and the demand in stages around the world such as Carnegie Hall, Olympia de Paris and Lincoln Center.

Also, that his discography exceeds 100 plaques and belongs to the Latin Music Hall of Fame in New York and Las Vegas, or that UNESCO awarded him the Pablo Picasso Medal and declared it a World Heritage Site in 2005, not counting his recognitions at the Grammy Awards and Latin Grammy.

This 51st edition of the most important Cervantino in the world opened on the 13th and will remain open until Sunday the 29th.

Musical groups, artists, writers, lecturers, dance companies, artisans and many more from twenty countries will pass through its numerous stages. La Aragón was chosen to close the dance last Sunday in the most populous square in Guanajuato.