Farafenni Hospital receives medical equipment

By Amadou Jadama

In his attempt to improve the Gambia’s health sector, Sulayman Junkung Sawaneh, a native of Njaba Kunda based in Denmark, has donated medical items to the Farafenni General Hospital.

The items donated included compressor bandages, bed pans, urine bags, a pulse oximeter monitor, a protective sheet, a marking towel, humidifier bottles, and colostomy bags, among others.

The philanthropist has, for the past 30 years, been giving similar support to different hospitals across the country.

Sawaneh said the donation is meant to help the country address its health delivery challenges.

He said Gambians should mobilise efforts to help the government build the health sector.

“If we want to develop this country, we should mobilise efforts and support the government. I am not doing this because I have money; I just feel obliged to share with the country,” he said.

He said all the medical equipment was purchased with his hard-earned money.

“I have not received a single support from anybody since I started this donation,” he said.

The CEO of Farafenni General Hospital, Kebba Manneh, expressed delight over the donation.

He commended Mr Sawaneh for his humanitarian service and assured him that the items would be put to good use.