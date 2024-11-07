FEGAMY holds free breast cancer, hypertension screening for students, women

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Federation of Gambia Muslim Youths (FEGAMY) organised free clinical outreach on breast cancer and hypertension screening for students at the Banjulinding Upper Basic and Senior School.

“Breast Cancer is not a Death Sentence,” is the theme for the event.

- Advertisement -

Dr Pa Samba Secka, a medical doctor at EFSTH and the coordinator of FEGAMY, said the free screening forms parts of series of campaign activities for the breast cancer month observed every October.

“This is why we are here today to participate and contribute our quarter in the national development, especially with regards to health.

The organizers also avail free hypertension screening for the elderly women in Banjulinding community.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Secka explained that breast cancer could be deadly if not detected early.

“Breast cancer at an early stage, can cure them but if presented very late, it becomes very difficult to treat, because there will be limited options since it will spread to other body parts.”

He emphasized the importance creating more awareness about the risk’s factors and early mechanisms.

Bintu Jagana, a medical student and the Assistant Finance Minister of FEGAMY expressed her satisfaction with the turnout.

Isatou Sillah, a student of Banjulinding Upper and Senior Secondary School thanked FEGAMY for choosing the school for such an important endeavor.

Thirty-five women 35 were being screened for breast cancer while 26 were tested for hypertension. They are all aged above 18 years.